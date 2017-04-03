Mariah Carey Tributes George Michael At Dubai Jazz Fest

Mariah Carey paid tribute to the late George Michael during her appearance at this year’s Dubai Jazz Festival with a cover of his 1988 hit ballad “One More Try.” Carey shared a high-res video from her set as a #FBF post on her Facebook. The Dubai Jazz Festival took place back in February. “I always loved it, I always loved him. He was a really great person,” Carey can be heard telling the audience in the clip. “So we’ll make it through this.” Carey also recorded a studio version of “One More Try” for her 2014 album Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse. Michael passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas morning (2016) due to heart failure. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «