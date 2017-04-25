Martina McBride Speaks On Healthy Home Cooking

Martina McBride has opened up about the changes her husband has made in his diet. In a recent series of posts to Instagram, McBride says that her husband John has gone through a “lifestyle change” because of her healthy home cooking. “I don’t know why we like to post pictures of our food,” McBride wrote. “Maybe to encourage ourselves or others. Or maybe just because we like sharing that part of our lives. I know I love posting pictures of something decadent as much as I love posting pics of something healthy.because I believe there is room for both in life and it should be a balance.” She adds in one photo: “One..because it is my first really healthy meal after a whole weekend of decadence and I’m proud of it. Two because I’ve never really cooked much fish and I’ve always been somewhat intimidated by cooking it.but I made this super delicious salmon in less than 20 minutes with just a few ingredients.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «