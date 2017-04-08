Meghan Trainor Covers Cosmo

Meghan Trainor is featured on the cover of the May issue of Cosmopolitan. The singer is also the subject of an interview in the magazine, in which she talks about her boyfriend Daryl Sabara and reveals that she has written songs about their relationship. “I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face,” she said. “One is called ‘Marry Me.’ ” “I never really felt sexy with guys before,” she shared. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it – every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘[All About That] Bass’ did. He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.” Trainor also told the story of the couple’s first kiss, which happened on their first date. “He kissed me at the bowling alley,” she explained. “I told my security to step outside ’cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL.” The singer continued, “He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «