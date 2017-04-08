Mick Fleetwood To Appear On Rock & Roll Road Trip

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood will appear on an upcoming episode of Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip. “[Do] you feel like the luckiest man in the world to have so many shots and have disastrous things happen and come back and come back?” Hagar asks Fleetwood. “God is just shining on you” Fleetwood agrees, telling Hagar, “If you read a manual or a blueprint, you would say, ‘This is actually not possible, and it’s all lies. It could not have . happened like that, and if it did, the people, the players in the play, would not have survived. Somehow, the band has survived really against hopeless odds, mostly, in truth, created by ourselves.” Rock & Roll Road Trip, which airs on AXS TV, features Hagar visiting his many rock star friends and spending time with them. The episode with Fleetwood will air this Sunday, April 9 at 9pm. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «