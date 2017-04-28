Miley Cyrus To Voice A Character In Guardians Of The Galaxy 2

Miley Cyrus has signed on to contribute her voice to a robot character in the upcoming sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy. Director James Gunn confirmed her participation in the project earlier this month and explained that he first thought of Miley after seeing her on The Voice. “Watching The Voice and [thought] she’s so likable and her voice is awesome, she’s got the best voice,” Gunn told billboard.com of the selection. Gunn also added that she makes an uncredited appearance as the robot Mainframe: “Mainframe is barely a character in the comics,” he explained. “My concept of who Mainframe could be is actually pretty far out. I didn’t know Mainframe from the comics, so I knew Miley Cyrus wouldn’t.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
