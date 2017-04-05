Natalie Maines Blasts Donald Trump Via Twitter

Dixie Chicks star Natalie Maines has once again thrown her hat in the political ring, this time blasting President Donald Trump via Twitter. The famously outspoken singer sounded off on the President in a series of tweets encouraging him to think beyond his own financial and political gains. “Do you ever feel like you can’t escape the person that brings out the worst in you? @RealDonaldTrump, you’re mine, and I hate you for it,” she wrote in the first tweet, later explaining that she is “just desperate for [Trump] to care about all people.” “Black, white, poor, rich, gay, straight. I need you to care,” Maines writes. “Because @RealDonaldTrump, in the end, it’s all that really matters. How pure was your heart? Not how much $$ did you make?” “Just do right by human beings,” Maines concluded at the end of the rant. “If you take $$ out of the equation, the same basic things bring every human happiness.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «