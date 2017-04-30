Nickelback Release ‘Song On Fire’ Video

Nickelback has shared the lyric video for their new track “Song on Fire.” The track will be featured on their forthcoming new studio effort Feed the Machine, which is set for release via BMG worldwide on June 16. The band dropped the music video for the album’s title track earlier this month. The “Feed the Machine” video features the band in the role of freedom-fighting revolutionaries who free the enslaved humans from their machine captors in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic future where machines have imprisoned humans. In addition to the new single and album release, the band is set to hit the road later this year. The run will kick off on June 23 in Noblesville, Indiana and will run for 44 dates in total with stops also coming in Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver. The upcoming dates will mark a return to the road for the Canadian rockers, who canceled the majority of dates on their world tour in 2015 due to vocal condition for their lead singer, Chad Kroeger. The band filed an insurance claim to recoup lost expenses at the time and were countersued by the insurance firm. The firm claimed that the singer had prior knowledge of the throat condition he had not disclosed. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «