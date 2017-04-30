Rare John Lennon Sketch Heading To Auction

A rare Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album sketch from John Lennon will be auctioned off by Julien’s Auctions in New York City. The drawing was found in a sketchbook uncovered at Lennon’s former home in Surrey, England, where he lived with his first wife Cynthia starting in 1964. Lennon wrote several Beatles hits in the Surrey mansion, as well as much of Sgt. Pepper’s. The early album artwork sketch features a bass drum emblazoned with the LP’s title and is estimated to be worth between $40,000 and $60,000. The “Music Icons 2017” auction will take place May 20th at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square. The auction will also feature other Beatles memorabilia including a Lennon-signed “Please Please Me” album cover, a George Harrison-signed Fender guitar used by the Beatle and a program page from 1963, which all four Beatles autographed. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «