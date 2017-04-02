Rascal Flatts Plan To Open LA Restaurant

Rascal Flatts have announced plans to open the Rascal Flatts Restaurant and Bar in downtown Los Angeles at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The restaurant was originally planned to be opened in Phoenix, Arizona. The new eatery promises “beer & cocktails, down home eats, and good music,” reports Eater LA. Renderings for this restaurant depict a Western-meets-Steampunk feel and design. The Rascal Flatts Restaurant and Bar is slated to open its doors in late 2017 if construction and production goes as planned. The band also owns a branded restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio. In addition to Rascal Flatts, the area also houses other celeb restaurants such as Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Cantina, a vegan eatery owned by Moby and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «