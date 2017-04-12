Sara Bareilles Appears In New Waitress Promo Video

Sara Bareilles appears in a new video for her current Broadway show Waitress. She joined the show for a ten-week engagement which began on March 31 and the new video shows Bareilles singing a handful of numbers from the musical. The show is currently open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York and is the most successful show in the theatre’s 90-year history. Thus far it has raked in $50,634,731.50 pushing past the previous number one Rock of Ages ($49,761,973). The show launched with an initial investment of $12 million, which was recouped in its first 10 months in New York. It will kick off a national tour later this year and is currently accepting ticket purchases through January of 2018. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «