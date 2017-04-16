Scott Stapp Says He Encountered Scott Weiland’s Presence

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has opened up about his relationship with the late Scott Weiland and says that he has been visited by the former grunge star’s spirit. During a recent interview with GQ Stapp explained that there was one occasion when he entered his tour bus, which happened to be the same bus Weiland was found dead in, and immediately sensed Weiland’s presence. “All of a sudden, it was almost like Weiland speaking to me from the grave, man. It was a very weird feeling that I felt. I remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, on the bus, and really feeling like I could hear or feel him saying, ‘Dude, this could have been you. And this could be you if you continue that path. Don’t do what I did. Don’t go down that road.'” He adds, however, that he didn’t actually see Weiland: “No. God rest his soul, and my family has prayed for his family and his children, but, really, it was a crazy, mystical experience. It was just in my face, man. I had my moment of, like, dude, he’s speaking to me, man. Almost as if, from my standpoint, in my life and in my recovery, his death was not in vain. Not only could that have been me, that should have been me.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «