Shania Twain Blames Past Vocal Troubles On Lyme Disease

Shania Twain has opened up about her past struggles with Dysphonia and says that she contracted the condition because of Lyme disease. The condition can cause seizing in the vocal cords and Twain opened up about the cause of hers while speaking with the Los Angeles Times. “With nodules, you can’t speak; you’ve got to rest, rest, rest,” Twain tells the newspaper. “With mine, you’ve got to work, work, work.” She also opened up about her newest single “Life’s About To Get Good” and said: “I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,'” Twain recalls of the inspiration for “Life’s About to Get Good.” “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «