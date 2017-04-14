Shania Twain Set To Appear As Advisor On The Voice

Shania Twain has signed on to serve as a Key Advisor during the upcoming 12th season of The Voice. The country legend will help mentor the show’s Top 12 round of contestants. The upcoming season will kick off on April 24. Twain broke news of her participation on the show via social media and says she’s thrilled to work with a diverse talent pool: “There’s a lot of variety there,” Twain shares, “but what I’ve learned about myself is, as a songwriter of all the songs, the emotion and the voice ties it all together as one artist.” Twain has said that fans can expect a new album sometime this year. She had previously promised a new single as early as March, but thus far has made no other mention of the release plans. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «