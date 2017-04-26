Shania Twain To Release New Single In June

Shania Twain will release a new single, “Life’s About To Get Good,” in June. It will be the first single off of her first studio album in 15 years. She announced the new song during an appearance earlier this week on The Voice. “I was at home looking out at the ocean and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out,” she said of the song in a statement. “I’m not in the mood to write a ‘feeling-sorry-for-myself’ song…. You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.” The title for the new album has not yet been revealed; it is due out in September. Twain’s last album, Up!, was released in 2002 and topped the Billboard 200 albums chart. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «