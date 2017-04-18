Sheryl Crow To Be Part Of Willie Nelson’s 4th Of July Picnic

Sheryl Crow will take part in Willie Nelson’s 44th annual 4th of July Picnic concert. Margo Price, Hayes Carll and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will all be performing at the Fourth of July Picnic, as will Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Billy Joe Shaver, Johnny Bush, Steve Earle, David Allan Coe, Asleep at the Wheel, Red Dirt group Turnpike Troubadours, Insects Vs. Robots (Willie’s son Micah’s band), Folk Uke and Nelson’s granddaughter Raelyn Nelson and her band round out the bill. Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic will be held for the third year running at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack outside Austin, Texas. Nelson’s picnic was first held in Dripping Springs, Texas, in 1973 and has moved between various locations over the decades. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «