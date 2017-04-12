Sheryl Crow To Headline Outlaw Fest

Sheryl Crow has signed on as a headlining performer at the upcoming Outlaw Music Festival. The event is scheduled to take place in various cities around the US after kicking off last year in Scranton, Pennsylvania. This year’s event will feature headlining performances by Willie Nelson & Family. Bob Dylan, Margo Price, Jason Isbell and more will also make appearances during the tour. This year’s event has been expanded from Scranton to New Orleans, Dallas; Rogers, Arkansas; Detroit; Milwaukee; and Syracuse, New York. Tickets for this year’s Outlaw Festival tour will go on sale starting on April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time through the event’s official website. ‘ Dates: July 1 – New Orleans @ Shrine on Airline Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Sheryl Crow Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real More TBA July 2 – Dallas @ Starplex Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Sheryl Crow The Avett Brothers Hayes Carll Margo Price Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real July 6 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Sheryl Crow Margo Price Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real July 8 – Detroit @ Joe Louis Arena Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan and His Band Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Sheryl Crow Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real July 9 – Milwaukee @ Summerfest Willie Nelson & Family Bob Dylan and His Band Sheryl Crow Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Margo Price Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real July 16 – Syracuse, New York @ Lakeview Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family My Morning Jacket Sheryl Crow Margo Price Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «