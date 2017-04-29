Steve Nicks To Appear On New Lana Del Rey Album

Stevie Nicks has confirmed plans to appear on the forthcoming new release from Lana Del Rey. The album, which will be titled Lust For Life, is stacked with high-profile collaborations including the lead single “Love,” which features The Weeknd. Thus far no official release date has been confirmed for Del Rey’s new album. While Nicks is keeping busy with other projects, she also recently opened up about the future of Fleetwood Mac and said it could be grim: “I don’t think we’ll do another record,” Nicks tells Rolling Stone. “If the music business were different, I might feel different. I don’t think there’s any reason to spend a year and an amazing amount of money on a record that, even if it has great things, isn’t going to sell. What we do is go on the road, do a ton of shows and make lots of money. We have a lot of fun. Making a record isn’t all that much fun.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «