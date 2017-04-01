Steve Perry Expected To Appear At Rock Hall Induction

It appears that Steve Perry is planning to attend the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The event will be held in Brooklyn, New York on April 7 and word of Perry’s appearance comes via Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. “The ceremony is the first time we’re going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that’ll be fun,” Cain told Dayton Daily News in a recent interview. “As far as we know he’s just going to accept the award and then skedaddle. That’s all I know, unless something changes. Arnel is going to represent very well, like he always does.” He is speaking of current singer Arnel Pineda and adds: “It’s amazing because Arnel has been consistently on the road for ten years now,” Cain said. “I don’t think any singer in the band has stayed on the road as long as Arnel has. When we think back to the Steve Perry days, he wasn’t in the band for ten years straight, faithfully being the road singer. Steve left and did his solo thing and years went on when we weren’t playing anywhere. We weren’t doing anything.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «