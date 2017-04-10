Steve Perry To Release Solo Album Later This Year

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has revealed plans to release a new solo album sometime later this year, which he calls “emotional” and “cathartic.” Perry describes the new album as an “emotional expression” about the loss of a loved one. “I met someone and I fell in love with this person,” he tells ABC Radio. “And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording.” He also explains that “it’s been a real cathartic experience going back to that emotional place that I thought I would never go back to. And we really have been doing our very best to capture what I think are some timeless songs.” Perry’s last solo release was 1994’s For the Love of Strange Medicine. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «