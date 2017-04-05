Steven Tyler Unsure If Farewell Tour Is The End Of Aerosmith

Aerosmith is preparing to kick off an extensive tour this summer. It has been dubbed the “farewell tour,” however frontman Steven Tyler hinted that it may not be the end of the group. In an interview with People Tyler said, “At rehearsal the other day, I haven’t seen the guys in a long time, and we have our differences – it’s outrageous, the s**t that sometimes gets in the way,” he adds. “But once we start playing, I get as emotional as people in the audience.” Tyler said he “can’t say for sure” whether the farewell tour will be the end of Aerosmith. Tyler explained, “The band’s been together for 40 years. Can you imagine? There are no marriages together for 40 years where the passion still runs as deep as it did the first 10 years, in my humble opinion . But the passion is still there.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «