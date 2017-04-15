Stevie Wonder Reportedly Set To Tie The Knot Again

Stevie Wonder is reportedly about to embark on his third marriage. The Motown singer will marry his girlfriend of five years, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, according to the UK’s Daily Mail. The ceremony will take place at an undisclosed beachside location in Jamaica on June 17. Many of Wonder’s celebrity friends are expected to attend, including Elton John and Sam Smith. Wonder’s nine children are reported to fill the roles of bridesmaids and groomsmen. It is reported that there will be surprise live performances, including a song performed by Wonder himself. Wonder stated in a press release, “There will be a huge party afterwards as well, and the whole day will be about love, laughter and family.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «