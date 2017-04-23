Styx Confirms New Album Plans

Styx has revealed plans for their forthcoming new release The Mission. The album will mark the band’s first new release in 14 years and follows 2003’s Cyclorama. The release is a concept album detailing a space trip to Mars. Guitarist Tommy Shaw says: “We kinda snuck around for a long time. .The idea of me coming to everybody else and saying, ‘Look, Will and I have an idea for us to do an album about a mission to Mars’ wasn’t something I could confidently go in and talk about. I think everybody might have been overhearing little playbacks and this and that and the other and they were getting curious. I’m sure there were some discussions on the bus when I wasn’t around. There finally came a point where it was, ‘Let’s bring everybody in.'” Styx The Mission Tracklist: 1. “Overture” 2. “Gone Gone Gone” 3. “Hundred Million Miles” 4. “Trouble at the Big Show” 5. “Locomotive” 6. “Radio Silence” 7. “The Greater Good” 8. “Time May Bend” 9. “Ten Thousand Ways” 10. “The Red Storm” 11. “All Systems Stable” 12. “Khedive” 13. “The Outpost” 14. “Mission to Mars” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «