Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Home Gets Landmark Status

Taylor Swift's mansion in Beverly Hills is now an official city landmark. Swift bought the 11,000-square-foot, four-bedroom estate from the heirs of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn in 2015 for $25 million, according to property records. The house, which was originally built in 1934, sits behind the Beverly Hills Hotel. "I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved," Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said while thanking Swift and her team for restoring the home, according to Mansion Global. Some features of the home include a tennis court, pool, a curved patio sitting area and stepped terraces, all of which have gone virtually untouched since the 1930s. The home also includes a library, a card room, a home theater with 35mm projection, and staff lodging.