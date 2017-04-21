Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Postpone Atlanta Date

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have postponed an Atlanta stop on their current Soul2Soul co-headlining tour. The show was scheduled to take place at the city’s Phillips Arena on April 22 but has now been bumped to accommodate the Atlanta Hawks’ upcoming playoff matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Fans won’t have long to wait, however, as the show is simply being pushed back one day to Sunday, April 23. All tickets for the original show will now be honored for the postponed date. The pair announced the postponement in a statement reading: “Congratulations to the Atlanta Hawks! As a result of the Hawks advancing to the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs and hosting Game 3 against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, April 22 at Philips Arena, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 Atlanta show will move to Sunday, April 23 at Philips Arena. All tickets for the Saturday show will be honored on Sunday,” they wrote. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «