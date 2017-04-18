Unsealed Documents Provide New Details On Prince’s Death

Search warrants from Prince’s Paisley Park compound have been unsealed, shedding new light on the singer’s death last year. The search warrant reportedly uncovered controlled substances, mainly painkillers that required a doctor’s prescription, hidden throughout the compound, including stashed in vitamin containers. The Star Tribune writes that one vitamin D bottle contained Ondansetron Hydrochloride, also known as Zofran, a medication sometimes used to lessen the side effects of opiate withdrawal. According to the warrant, investigators were “made aware by witnesses that were interviewed, that Prince recently had a history of going through withdrawals, which are believed to be the result of the abuse of prescription medicine.” NBC News also reports that unspecified controlled substances were also found next to handwritten “U Got the Look” lyrics in a suitcase bearing the name “Peter Bravestrong,” an often-used Prince alias. Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «