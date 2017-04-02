Van Morrison To Release Authorized Bang Collection

Van Morrison has revealed plans to release a new set titled the Authorized Bang Collection. The set will include recordings made between his time in the Irish band Them and his breakout smash Astral Weeks. The set will include three discs and is set for release on April 28. The new collection is offered by Legacy Recordings, who call it “the first official comprehensive anthology ever assembled” of his career during that time. It will include some of his most beloved works including “Brown Eyed Girl.” Van Morrison, ‘The Authorized Bang Collection’ Track Listing: Disc One – The Original Masters 1. Brown Eyed Girl [original stereo mix] 2. He Ain’t Give You None [original stereo mix] 3. T.B. Sheets [original stereo mix] 4. Spanish Rose [original stereo mix] 5. Goodbye Baby (Baby Goodbye) [original stereo mix] 6. Ro Ro Rosey [original stereo mix] 7. Who Drove the Red Sports Car [original stereo mix] 8. Midnight Special [original stereo mix] 9. It’s All Right [original stereo mix] 10. Send Your Mind [original stereo mix] 11. The Smile You Smile [original stereo mix] 12. The Back Room [original stereo mix] (5:26) 13. Joe Harper Saturday Morning [original stereo mix] (2:55) 14. Beside You [original mono mix] 15. Madame George [original mono mix] 16. Chick-A-Boom [original mono mix] 17. The Smile You Smile [demo] Disc Two – Bang Sessions and Rarities 1. Brown Eyed Girl [original edited mono single mix] 2. Ro Ro Rosey [original mono single mix with backing vocals] 3. T.B. Sheets [Take 2] 4. Goodbye Baby (Baby Goodbye) [Takes 10 & 11] 5. Send Your Mind [Take 3] 6. Midnight Special [Take 7] 7. He Ain’t Give You None (Take 4) 8. Ro Ro Rosey [Take 2] 9. Who Drove the Red Sports Car (Take 6) 10. Beside You [Take 2] 11. Joe Harper Saturday Morning [Take 2] 12. Beside You [Take 5] 13. Spanish Rose [Take 14] (4:23) 14. Brown Eyed Girl [Takes 1-6] 15. Brown Eyed Girl [Takes 7-11] Disc Three – Contractual Obligation Session 1. Twist and Shake 2. Shake and Roll 3. Stomp and Scream 4. Scream and Holler 5. Jump and Thump 6. Drivin’ Wheel 7. Just Ball 8. Shake It Mable 9. Hold On George 10. The Big Royalty Check 11. Ring Worm 12. Savoy Hollywood 13. Freaky If You Got This Far 14. Up Your Mind 15. Thirty Two 16. All the Bits 17. You Say France And I Whistle 18. Blowin’ Your Nose 19. Nose In Your Blow 20. La Mambo 21. Go For Yourself 22. Want a Danish 23. Here Comes Dumb George 24. Chickee Coo 25. Do It 26. Hang On Groovy 27. Goodbye George 28. Dum Dum George 29. Walk and Talk 30. The Wobble 31. Wobble and Ball Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «