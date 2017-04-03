Will.i.am Drops ‘Fiyah’

will.i.am has dropped a new song, “Fiyah.” Produced by will.i.am, the song was written exclusively for The Voice UK. He premiered the song on the competition series in March, surrounded by Michael Jackson-inspired dancers and a circle of flames. “You can’t touch me,” he raps on the hook. “I’m way too high up / You can’t touch me / I’m about to rise up / Look at me. / I’m on fiyah!” The idea for “Fiyah” was born after fans of The Voice UK started screaming “Fiyah!” on set of the show. “I’m about to make a song like that,” will told fellow judge Jennifer Hudson. “You should,” she responded. Moments later, will started making a different version of the track with some help from The Voice band. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Rascal Flatts Plan To Open LA Restaurant
Rascal Flatts have announced plans to open the Rascal Flatts Restaurant and Bar in downtown Los Angeles at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The restaurant was originally planned to be opened in Phoenix, Arizona.More »