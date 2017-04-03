Will.i.am Drops ‘Fiyah’

will.i.am has dropped a new song, “Fiyah.” Produced by will.i.am, the song was written exclusively for The Voice UK. He premiered the song on the competition series in March, surrounded by Michael Jackson-inspired dancers and a circle of flames. “You can’t touch me,” he raps on the hook. “I’m way too high up / You can’t touch me / I’m about to rise up / Look at me. / I’m on fiyah!” The idea for “Fiyah” was born after fans of The Voice UK started screaming “Fiyah!” on set of the show. “I’m about to make a song like that,” will told fellow judge Jennifer Hudson. “You should,” she responded. Moments later, will started making a different version of the track with some help from The Voice band. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «