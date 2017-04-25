Will.i.am Named As An Advisor To Atom Bank

Will.i.am has been named as a strategic adviser to the board of directors of the new branchless bank Atom. The bank is run primarily off of a smartphone app and Will says that the new banking option will give consumers the choice they need. “Our lives are faster than ever before, but the banking industry hasn’t kept up,” said the rapper-producer in a statement. “The scale of Atom’s ambition to help people understand and manage their money better, and it’s clever use of technology to give people an entire bank on their phones is awesome.” Anthony Thomson, Atom’s founder and chairman adds: “Like us, will.i.am believes that technology can better and simplify our lives, which is at the heart of all that we are passionate about at Atom. As we develop the range of products and services on offer to customers, will.i.am’s unique view on the world and knowledge of future trends will be a great asset for us.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «