Aerosmith Press On With World Tour

Aerosmith have revealed they will push on with their current world tour following the recent terror attacks in Manchester, U.K. During a recent interview Joe Perry revealed that while the rock legends are heartbroken, it’s against their principles to hold up in the face of resistance. “I don’t think I want to live like that or the band wants to live like that, and our fans don’t want to live like that. I think that when we play now it is one more strike against the other side, and it is almost like it has notched our show up another bit, it is like a celebration of freedom and we’re not going to stop,” Perry said in an interview on Thursday. Steven Tyler added: “The world is really moving fast. We have to try to do something about it and it is one thing to say, ‘We know what you did and you’re not going to phase us, and you’re not going to scare us,’ but yes it is scary and yes you did scare me. But we are going to try to do something to make sure it doesn’t happen the next time and that is what we have to start working on,” Tyler said. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «