Ann And Nancy Wilson Tribute Chris Cornell

Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart have joined the endless outpouring of love, respect and admiration in paying tribute to the late Chris Cornell. The sisters issued separate statements posted simultaneously to Heart’s Facebook page. Ann wrote, “It’s important now to keep thoughts of Chris positive. He is on his way. We loved him well, now wish him well on his journey. He was and is a beautiful soul.” “No one is ever prepared to hear about a death in the family,” Nancy added. “And today Chris Cornell my brother from my Seattle music family is gone. I thought his voice would forever grace the world of music. Devastating.” Cornell died on May 17 shortly after a performance in Detroit. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Cornell’s death as “suicide by hanging.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «