Ariana Grande Returning To Manchester For Charity Event

Ariana Grande has confirmed plans to return to Manchester for a benefit concert for the victims of the recent terror attack during her show at the Manchester Arena. The show will include appearances by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus and is set for this Sunday. Grande shared news of the benefit show via Instagram, where she posted a flier for the event. It will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford event June 4 and all proceeds will go towards the families of those killed and injured in the attack. "My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," she began. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."