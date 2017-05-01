Barbra Streisand Looks Back On Her Career At Tribeca

Barbra Streisand sat down with director Robert Rodriguez at the Tribeca Film Festival over the weekend to reflect on her career, including her current priorities, her early career idol and a story about a director she did not get along with. “I would say I’m an actress first, only because I started singing because I couldn’t get a job as an actress, and I started directing because I couldn’t be heard as an actress,” she said of her current career priorities. “That was tough,” she recalled of working with director Frank Pierson on the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born. “I was, in a sense, blackmailed into having that director,” she said, explaining that Pierson used his script as leverage to get into the director’s chair. And she cited Johnny Mathis as her early career idol. “He was so beautiful, those dark eyes. And he seemed like he was in pain a bit. I’m always drawn to pain.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «