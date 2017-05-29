Barbra Streisand Mourns Loss Of Her Dog

Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her beloved dog. The singer hit Instagram this week sharing a photo of them together and said that the 14-year-old pup, Samantha, will not soon be forgotten. “This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” Streisand wrote. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017.” The singer was incredibly close with the pup and sources close to her told people.com that they were truly inseparable: “Barbra was devoted to Sammie,” a source tells PEOPLE. “At home in Malibu, he followed her around wherever she went. He was truly a loving companion. Her best friend.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «