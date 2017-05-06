Black Eyes Peas’ Taboo Opens Up On Cancer Scare

Black Eyed Peas’s Jimmy “Taboo” Gomez has opened up about his cancer scare. His cancer is now in remission. In 2014, he says that he was feeling the pain intensify in his back and abdomen, and went to the emergency room. After a few tests, the doctor came back and told him he had testicular cancer. “The first thing I felt was shock and confusion. I could only think about my kids,” Taboo said at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health conference in San Diego. The next day, he went into surgery, followed by an aggressive chemotherapy. “There were times I wanted to give up,” he said. “It was brutal.” He also explains that following the scare, he is now trying to help provide better health care access on Native American reservations. He’s also visiting cancer centers to give patients emotional and mental support. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «