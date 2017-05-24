Blondie Cancel UK Show After Bombing

Blondie shelved a recent show in the UK following the terror attack in Manchester earlier this week. The attack took place at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande show when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured at least another 150 more. Blondie broke news of the cancellation on Facebook, “Out of a mark of respect for the victims of the terrible attack at the Manchester Arena last night, Amazon and Blondie will not go ahead with the Prime Live Event scheduled for tonight at the Round Chapel in Hackney, London. Amazon is working together with Blondie to reschedule the event.” Take That also cancelled remaining tour dates scheduled for Manchester Arena: “Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «