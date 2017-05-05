Blondie Release Pollinator

Blondie are set to unveil their forthcoming new release Pollinator. The new album marks their 11th studio release as a band and drops this evening. It follows 2014’s Ghosts of Download and the band has already released two singles, “Fun” and “Long Time.” During a recent interview with Music Week, guitarist and co-founding Blondie member Chris Stein opened up about their decision to work with a wide ranging group of different artists on the new release: “I think it probably started with the Johnny Marr track [My Monster],” said Stein. “That was an idea that came from BMG [which handle Marr’s publishing], so I was a little skeptical of a record company-induced song. But when I listened to it, I thought, This is f*****g fantastic and kept playing it over and over again. That got us reaching out to more people for more material.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «