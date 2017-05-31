Bob Seger Announces Two Vinyl Reissues

Bob Seger has confirmed plans for a pair of vinyl reissues set for later this year. The reissues will include his Greatest Hits album and his 1969 debut studio album, Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man. The releases come in celebration of Greatest Hits being certified diamond by the RIAA and will drop on vinyl June 2nd. The release will come via Capitol Records/UMe, who released an official statement about the massively successful Greatest Hits selection: “Originally released in 1994, Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits 14-track album includes such hits as “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Old Time Rock And Roll,” “Against The Wind,” “Mainstreet,” “We’ve Got Tonight”, “Like a Rock” and a cover of Chuck Berry’s “C’est la Vie.” The release has remained a perennial best seller and was named Billboard and Nielsen SoundScan’s #1 Catalog Album of the Decade 2000 – 2010,” they write in a press release. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «