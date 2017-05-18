Bon Jovi Plays At Fairleigh Dickinson Commencement

Bon Jovi hit the stage for a commencement performance for Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey earlier this week. The appearance took place at MetLife Stadium in the Queens and the students were treated after winning a national contest to have Bon Jovi play at their graduation. “Today marks the end of one chapter in your life and the start of another,” Bon Jovi said from a stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, where the band has played to sold-out crowds many times. “Enjoy the book; you’re the one writing it.” He added: “Don’t take anything personally. Accept both praise and criticism equally, but take neither to heart. There are many surprises awaiting you on the journey.” “Whatever your vision of how your life is going to be going forward, do it in pencil,” he said. “The great thing is the journey is about to begin. You may take some turns along the way that may take you to somewhere you never even dreamed of going. It’s a great journey.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «