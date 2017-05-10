Brian Wilson Expands Tour

Brian Wilson has added a slate of tour dates to his previously confirmed run. The tour is set to kick off on May 9 at BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, Alabama and will head across the pond for 20 dates before wrapping up on October 14 at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, California. “We are blown away by the reception of this tour. It’s unbelievable how many people love this album,” says Wilson in a statement. “The audiences have been so fantastic and we are honored to play for them. We never expected this reaction so we will continue to perform this album for people as long as they ask us to.” Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances 2017 Tour Extension: May 9 — BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham, AL May 12 — Revention Music Center, Houston, TX May 13 — ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX May 14 — ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX May 16 — Brady Theatre, Tulsa, OK May 18 — NM Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque May 19 — Centennial Hall @ University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ May 20 — Harrah’s Laughlin – Rio Vista, Laughlin, NV May 22 — Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ May 24 — San Diego Civic Theatre, San Diego, CA May 26 — Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, CA May 27 — Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, CA May 28 — Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA June 15 — Blaisdell Center, Honolulu, HI June 29 — Odeon, Odense, DK June 30 — Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, DK July 3 — Carre, Amsterdam, NL July 4 — Kursaal Oostend, Oostende, BE July 5 — Grote Zaal, Utrecht, NL July 8 — BBK Live, Bilbao, SP July 9 — Montreux Jazz Fest w/ Bryan Ferry, Montreux, CH July 13 — Pori Jazz Festival, Pori, Finland July 15 — Umbria Jazz Festival, Perugia, IT July 17 — Nuits de Fourviere, Lyon, FR July 19 — Jahrhunterthalle, Frankfurt, DE July 20 — Konzerthaus, Vienna, AT July 23 — Galway Arts Festival, Galway, IRE July 25 — Bord Gais Energy, Dublin, IRE July 28 — Liverpool Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, UK July 29 — Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park, UK July 30 — Camp Bestival, Lulworth Castle, UK Aug. 1 — Hammersmith Apollo, London, England Aug. 2 — Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield, England Aug. 3 — Kelingrove Bandstand, Glasgow, UK Aug. 5 — Glastonbury Extravana, Glastonbury, England Aug. 6 — Times Square Newcastle, Newcastle, England Sept. 15 — Molson Canadian Centre, Moncton, NB Sept. 16 — Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS Sept. 18 — Centre in The Square, Kitchener, ON Sept. 19 — Kodak Hall @ Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Sept. 21 — Foxwoods Casino, Mashantucket, CT Sept. 22 — Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA Sept. 23 — Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY Sept. 25 — American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA Sept. 26 — Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ Sept. 29 — Zeiterion Theatre, New Bedford, MA Sept. 30 — Golden Nugget, Atlantic City, NJ Oct. 1 — Crouse Hinds Theatre, Syracuse, NY Oct. 3 — Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, IN Oct. 4 — Stranahan Theatre, Toledo, OH Oct. 6 — Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, IL Oct. 7 — Belterra Casino, Florence, IN Oct. 8 — Civic Center Theater, Peoria, IL Oct. 12 — The Big Fresno Fair, Fresno, CA Oct. 13 — The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA Oct. 14 — Pacific Amphitheatre, Costa Mesa, CA Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «