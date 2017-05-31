Bruce Springsteen Joins Steven Van Zandt In New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen made a special appearance with his longtime collaborator Little Steven Van Zandt during a show in New Jersey over the weekend. The Memorial Day show took place at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. The pair dueted on three songs together: “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” from Springsteen’s Born to Run, “It’s Been a Long Time” from Southside Johnny’s Better Days album, and “I Don’t Want to Go Home,” the title track to Southside Johnny’s self-titled debut. The show comes in support of Van Zandt’s newest release Soulfire, which marks his first new effort in 18 years: “I was thinking, ‘Who do I want to be?'” he told Rolling Stone. “‘Who am I really?’ And the thing most identified with me, and the thing that is most unique, is that soul-meets-rock thing. So I went back to that.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «