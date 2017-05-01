Bruce Springsteen Speaks At Tribeca Film Festival

Bruce Springsteen opened up about a range of topics during a recent panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival. The discussion came alongside actor Tom Hanks and the pair discussed various topics, including their collaboration on the film Philadelphia. That picture was directed by the recently passed Jonathan Demme and they both recalled the project fondly: “God bless Jonathan Demme,” Hanks noted. “We just lost him.” Springsteen added, “He was such an inspirational guy. No Jonathan Demme, no Philadelphia, no ‘Streets of Philadelphia.'” Springsteen later spoke further on the signature title track from the film: “He had Neil Young working first, so Neil came up with “Philadelphia,” which ended the film, and he wanted a rock song for the beginning. So I said I’d give it a shot, I hooked up my little studio, and I tried for a day or so to come up with something and I hadn’t come up with anything. I had some lyrics. Eventually I just came up with that tiny little beat and a track and I figured it wasn’t what he wanted, but I sent it to him anyway. And he sent me that opening piece of film where the camera moves slowly through Philly. I sent it to him and said, “What do you think?” and he said, “Great,” and that was it. It took about two days.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «