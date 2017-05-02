Bruno Mars Announces Australia And New Zealand Dates

Bruno Mars has announced plans to take his 24k Magic Tour to Australia and New Zealand. The run is set to kick off with back to back nights at the Spark Arena in Auckland on February 27 and 28 and will continue through March 28 when he’ll wrap in Perth. This will mark Mars’ first trip Down Under since 2014, when he visited the region on his Moonshine Jungle tour. Thus far his current release has peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, falling just behind Unorthodox Jukebox, which hit number one in 2013. 24K Magic World Tour 2018 – Australia and New Zealand leg Feb. 27 & Feb. 28 — Spark Arena, Auckland March 7 & March 8 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne March 14 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre March 17 & March 18 — Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena March 26 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre March 28 — Perth Arena Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «