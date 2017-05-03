Bruno Mars Set For Billboard Music Awards

Bruno Mars has signed on for a performance at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The event broke news of their headliners in a post to their official Twitter feed, also sharing that Mars will join Celine Dion and Drake. “Let’s just say it’s going to be a big year at the #BBMAs. Look who’s performing, LIVE May 21st on @ABCnetwork,” they wrote in the post, which also included a promo image with the complete lineup. Drake and the Chainsmokers lead all nominees at this year’s event with 22 nods each. They are followed by 21 Pilots with 17, Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyonce with 8. The event is set for May 21 and will air live at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «