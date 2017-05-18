Carrie Underwood Joins New Kids On The Block Onstage

Carrie Underwood joined New Kids on the Block onstage during their ‘Total Package Tour’ at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Fellow country stars Big & Rich also joined the pop group onstage. During their set, the band welcomed Underwood onstage to sing “Happy Birthday” to NKOTB members Jordan Knight and Donny Wood, while Big & Rich performed their smash hit “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).” “We decided to bring Carrie Underwood out to sing Happy Birthday to Jordan,” Donnie Wahlberg tells the crowd in a video captured by a fan. “And I’m instantly back in 6th grade.right @jordanvandiver ? Ha ha,” Underwood captioned one of her many Instagram posts from the night. Underwood also caught up with former American Idol judge Paula Abdul, who served as an opening act for NKOTB, backstage during the show. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «