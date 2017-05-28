Carrie Underwood Looks Back On Her Career

Carrie Underwood has opened up about her lengthy and successful career. During a recent post to Twitter she explained how life has evolved for her after winning American Idol. According to the country star, she’s been living in a dream state ever since the win. “12 years later and I’m still not sure how it all happened to me!” she wrote on Thursday, May 25. “12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT.” Underwood also recently reconnected with Paula Abdul, who is an Idol veteran as a host: “So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @carrieunderwood tonight. So proud of your journey,” Abdul wrote on Instagram. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «