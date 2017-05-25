Carrie Underwood To Perform With Keith Urban At CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will once again share the stage, this time at the upcoming CMT Awards. The duo is set to perform their track “The Fighter,” which they previously performed onstage live at the 2017 Grammy awards in February. CMT has also revealed that Florida Georgia Line will perform with the Chainsmokers and Lady Antebellum will share the stage with Earth, Wind and Fire. Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett will also perform at the awards show. Additionally, the video for “The Fighter” is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year. The 2017 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville’s Music City Center on June 7 at 8pm. Nashville star Charles Esten will host, with more performers to be announced. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «