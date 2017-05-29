Cher Pays Tribute To Gregg Allman

Cher has paid tribute to Gregg Allman, with whom she was married and shares one son. The pair were married briefly in the 1970s shortly after her parting of ways with Sonny Bono. The star hit Twitter to share a number of inside jokes between them. “IVE TRIED.WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI?? FOREVER, CHOOCH??,” the 71-year-old wrote of Allman. Her comments follow those from Allman’s long-time manager Michael Lehman, who said: “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music,” Lehman wrote. “He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «