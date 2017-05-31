Cher Sales Spike Following Billboard Music Awards

Downloads have soared for Cher following her recent appearance at the Billboard Music Awards. The show aired live on ABC on May 21, and Nielsen is reporting that collectively all of the songs performed on the show have a 37 percent growth in sales. Cher dropped a medley of her beloved hit singles “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time” on the show. Following its airing “Believe” scored an increase of 499 percent (to 4,000 sold), while “If I Could Turn Back Time,” a No. 3 hit in 1989, zoomed 578 percent (to 4,000). Cher wasn’t the only one to see a nice bump, however, as Camila Cabello and Miley Cyrus sold a total of 332,000 downloads in the week ending May 25. That marks an increase of 37 percent compared to the tunes’ collective sales haul in the previous week: 243,000. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «