Cher Says She Isn’t A Fan Of Her Own Music

Cher has opened up about her back catalogue and claims that she isn’t a huge fan of her own music. During a recent interview with Billboard, she opened up about her long-spanning career and said that she’s surprised to even be around. “Things just didn’t come easily to me,” she said. “I made lots of mistakes. When I think about my life, it was a really good life,” she added. “It was hard. It was crazy. And it was laced with amazing and treacherous and sad [things], like everybody’s life.” Despite her massive success, however, Cher notes that her personal tastes don’t align with her artist persona: “I’m not a Cher fan,” she said. “I just don’t think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «