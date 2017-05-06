Cher Set For Billboard Music Awards Performance

Cher has revealed plans to perform at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The performance will mark her first awards show performance in 15 years and will take place at the Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. She broke news of the performance with an official statement saying she’s thrilled to hit the stage. Cher will also be honored with the Billboard Icon Award at the event and says it’s truly an honor: “I’m honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans,” Cher said in a statement. “Seeing so many powerful artists – especially female artists emerge and take their place in history through the years – has been incredible. I’m honored to be amongst the previous Icon Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing ‘Believe’ on the show.” The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «